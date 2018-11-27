Beth Chapman, who is married to Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, is undergoing emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 27, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Blast, which broke the news, reports that Beth, 51, traveled to L.A. in recent weeks because she “felt sick” and wanted to see a specialist. Doctors later discovered a large blockage in her throat.

News of her emergency surgery comes nearly a year after the couple announced Beth was cancer-free during a two-hour special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which aired on A&E in November 2017.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” Dog told his wife and family during the special. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Beth revealed she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later, she spoke exclusively to Us about going public with her battle.

“We’ve shared almost our whole lives with fans. We’ve shared the ups and downs of this family with our fans for the last 15 years of our lives,” Beth, who has been with Dog for more than three decades, told Us at the time. “So it made perfect sense that we should share something so intimate with them as well. Our rabid fan base has been so loyal to us. It just didn’t make sense to try to hide something like this. The amount of love and support and genuine outpouring of grace our fans have shown has helped us get though some of the darkest moments of our lives right now.”

Dog added: “She was like, ‘I’ve got to show them how to beat this Big Daddy! I’ve shown them how to capture fugitives, how to give second chances, I’ve got to show them how to beat this.’ I just was stunned.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!