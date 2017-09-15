Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Silence on Wife Beth’s Cancer Diagnosis

One day after his wife revealed she was diagnosed with stage II cancer, Duane “Dog” Chapman is speaking out.

“Thank you for your healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 64, wrote on Facebook on Friday, September 15.

As previously reported, the reality TV personality, 49, who has been married to Dog for 11 years, confirmed her illness in a letter to her friends. “As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she began on Thursday, September 14. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words. ‘You have cancer.’”

The Colorado native continued, “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Notwithstanding her circumstances, Chapman is staying positive and hopeful. “To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she explained. “My life has never been easy and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road. There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks. While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. if all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”

In these trying times, the A&E star is thankful for the support she has received. “I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” she concluded her message. “I am so grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this challenging time.”

