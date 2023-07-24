Doja Cat is letting fans know she does not approve of their unofficial nickname, “Kittenz.”

“My fans don’t name themselves s—t,” Doja, 27, wrote in a since-deleted Threads post on Sunday, July 23. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f—king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

In another since-deleted thread, Doja clarified that while she may have given her fans the “Kittenz” nickname in the past, she did so “when i was an alcoholic teen.”

After one user asked the Grammy winner, “What should i change my name to since you dont [sic] like the term kitten,” Doja responded by writing, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

That same day, Doja called out another fan account for using her real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, as their Threads username. “You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f—k,” she tweeted.

When a third fan wrote to the star on Sunday, asking, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans,” Doja quipped, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

The comments sparked backlash from some fans, with one Threads user noting they “don’t know” her. “But we have supported you through thick and thin,” the user continued. “Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us.”

In response to Doja’s fan feud, several of the “Kiss Me More” singer’s top fan pages deactivated their social media accounts.

The social media drama comes days after Doja shared her excitement to see her listeners on her upcoming tour. “Can’t wait to go on tour! Love you guys! Feeling blessed. <3,” she wrote via Twitter — which has since rebranded to X — on July 20.

Doja is no stranger to making headlines for social media activity. One year ago, she found herself in another social media feud after slamming actor Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs, in which they discussed her crush on his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn.

“That’s like borderline snake s–t. That’s like weasel s–t,” Doja stated in a July 2022 Instagram Live video. “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Schnapp, 18, later clarified that he apologized and that there were “no hard feelings” between him and Doja. However, Doja allegedly lost over 200,000 Instagram followers amid her and Schnapp’s feud, dropping from 24.34 million to 24.14 million.