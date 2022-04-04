Not Just Doja Cat! Stars Who Were in the Bathroom When They Won an Award

An ill-timed bathroom break! Doja Cat, Harry Styles and more stars have had to rush back to the stage after going to the bathroom before their category was called at an awards show.

The “Say So” songstress made headlines at the 64th annual Grammys in April 2022 when her collaborator SZA made her way to the stage without Doja to accept the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

“You went to the bathroom for, like, five minutes, are you serious?” SZA, who was also struggling as she hobbled to the platform on crutches, asked.

Doja was out of breath when she finally said, “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life.”

After recovering from nearly missing the win, the rapper got emotional while accepting the trophy for “Miss Me More.” (The two women beat out “I Get a Kick Out of You” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “Butter” by BTS and “Higher Power” by Coldplay.)

“I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn’t be here without you, and I wouldn’t be here without my fans,” she said. “And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you’re a lyricist, you are everything.”

She’s hardly the first star to be MIA when their name was called, however. Back in 1998, Christine Lahti was missing when Robin Williams announced she had won Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her role in Chicago Hope at the Golden Globes.

“I was in the bathroom, mom!” she explained when she finally got to the podium, jokingly wiping her hand with a towel.

Nearly two decades later, Lahti reflected on the talked-about moment.

“That was the first thing that occurred to me, that my mom would say, ‘What the hell were you doing in the bathroom? Couldn’t you have gone before?’” the actress said on the Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special in 2017. “Everyone felt so embarrassed for me, maybe they could relate in a way.”

