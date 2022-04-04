Music’s biggest night! The 2022 Grammy Awards brought the star power and the heat with killer performances and major wins.

Us Weekly rounded up the top five moments from the show in case you missed anything — or just want to rewatch the highlights ASAP, including Olivia Rodrigo’s big night.

The 19-year-old songstress took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance before the show began, which marked her first Grammys win. She checked off another first when she took the Grammys stage to sing “Drivers License.”

After giving off ‘90s grunge vibes with her performance, host Trevor Noah joked about the intense lyrics of her hit, saying Rodrigo captures “how heartbreaking it is to go to the DMV.” The California native’s night of firsts didn’t stop there, with the “Good 4 U” singer later winning trophies for both Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” she said during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. “Thank you to my amazing parents and my best friends.”

Billie Eilish, for her part, wowed viewers with her “Happier Than Ever” performance. Even more, she paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with her wardrobe.

The Oscar-winning artist wore a T-shirt with Hawkins’ face on it in honor of the musician who died on March 25 at the age of 50. The back of Eilish’s tee read, “Hawkins,” which was a subtle nod to the artist’s legacy. The Recording Academy later recognized him as part of the In Memoriam segment.

While Tony Bennett was not physically at the awards show, he introduced his longtime friend and collaborator Lady Gaga from afar to a cheering crowd.

“Hi, everyone! Please welcome, Lady Gaga,” the 95-year-old “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer said in a pre-taped video before blowing a kiss to the audience.

Gaga, 36, took the stage for a heartwarming solo rendition of two songs off her and Bennett’s album, Love for Sale, including the title track. The A Star Is Born actress proceeded to belt out one of their other duets, “Do I Love You,” as images of her studio sessions and past performances with Bennett played out behind her.

“I love you Tony, I miss you,” she said before her fellow musicians rose to give her a standing ovation. (The duo won the Grammy for Traditional Pop Vocal Album.)

Bennett’s son and manager, Danny Bennett, previously announced that the “Fly Me to the Moon” crooner would not be joining Gaga at the 64th annual event due to his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. “It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them,” Danny told Variety in a statement earlier this month. “There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from Love for Sale, which is Tony’s final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City.”

Check out Us Weekly’s picks for the best moments that fans can’t stop talking about — including Kourtney Kardashian cheering on fiancé Travis Barker during his joint performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz — in the video above.

