Wedding bells are ringing for Don Lemon and his longtime partner, Tim Malone.

The former CNN anchor and his fiancé are set to get married on Saturday, April 6, in New York City, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple hired the bottom floor of the Polo Bar for the weekend festivities, a source shared with Us. Celebrity guests are also expected to attend, including legendary music producer Clive Davis.

Lemon, 58, started dating Malone, 39, in 2016, nearly one year after first meeting at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York.

Related: CNN Anchor Don Lemon’s Ups and Downs When the news anchor becomes the news. From drunken antics on New Year’s Eve to backlash for sexist remarks, Don Lemon made waves during his time at CNN. After making a name for himself through his reporting at several Fox and NBC affiliates through the years, Lemon joined CNN in 2006 and became a prominent […]

The couple rang in 2018 with an on-air kiss during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast. One year later, Lemon announced — with a little help from his two dogs — that he was engaged.

“He gave me a present on his birthday,” the journalist wrote via Instagram with a photo of a “Daddy Will You Marry Papa” dog collar. “How could I say no?”

After the romantic gesture, Lemon couldn’t help but gush about the special guy in his life.

“It’s weird to say ‘fiancé,’ but my fiancé is a really great guy. He’s really sweet,” Lemon shared in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in April 2019. “He was so vulnerable when he was asking me [to marry him]. I didn’t think it was real.”

When Malone got down on one knee to ask the important question, Lemon said he immediately realized what was happening.

“His entire body was shaking, and he said, ‘I love you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh, are you serious? This is real!’ And I saw the box and I said, ‘All right,’” Lemon told Us. “It’s been an amazing experience.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on wedding planning, Lemon — who publicly came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent — never doubted that Malone was his forever partner.

Related: Celebrity Coming Out Stories Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

“I just found the right person,” he shared on an April 2021 episode of The Tamron Hall Show. “Someone who really believes in family, and I decided, you know, I need to lean into my life because I grew up never thinking that I’d be able to be open about who I was in love with and about my love life and my relationship.”

Their love is so strong that having children has been a topic of conversation at home.

“Yes, I’m thinking about starting a family,” Lemon told Tamron Hall. “We’re thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it. Tim is definitely going to have to be the one to have the kid because he’s younger. His body will bounce back.”