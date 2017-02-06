Is it over yet? President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump looked less than thrilled to be watching the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

The couple watched the game with others in a ballroom at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Photos from the party show the mogul, 70, looking bored while FLOTUS, 46, sits with a blank expression.

"I know [the Patriots are] taking a lot of heat," POTUS said early on in the game, according to Politico. "I think they’re going to do very well. [Tom Brady's] a winner."

According to the site, the commander in chief left the gathering while the Falcons were still in the lead around 8:57 p.m. The Patriots would later come back from a 28–3 deficit to win 34-28 during the first-ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

"What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, [owner] Bob Kraft and Coach [Bill Belichick] are total winners. Wow!" the president tweeted on Sunday night.

Brady, 39, has come under fire in recent months for his friendship with the former Celebrity Apprentice host. (Last month, Trump said that Brady called and congratulated him after the election win.)

"Why does that make such a big deal? I don't understand," Brady said of their bond during WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan" radio show on January 23. "I mean, I don't want to get into it, but if you know someone, it doesn't mean you agree with everything that they say or do, right? You have a lot of friends in your life [like that]."

In September 2015, it was revealed that Brady had a red hat with Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," in his locker. Despite their friendship, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, tweeted that the couple do not support him.

