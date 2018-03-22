President Donald Trump has come out swinging at Joe Biden after the former vice president said he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump in high school.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” the 71-year-old tweeted on Thursday, March 22. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

He then warned, “Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Trump’s tweet came two days after Biden, 75, said during a speech at the University of Miami that he would fight the former Celebrity Apprentice host if they had been in high school together and if he heard him making degrading remarks similar to those in his now-infamous Access Hollywood tape that surfaced in 2016.

“They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” the former Delaware senator said on Tuesday, March 20. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Biden made a similar comment ahead of the 2016 presidential election (which he later said he believed he could have won). But on Tuesday, he slammed Trump for brushing off his crude 2005 comments about women as “locker-room talk.”

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete,” the politician said. “Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!