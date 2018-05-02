Dr. Harold Bornstein claims Donald Trump dictated his own health letter in 2015, and Twitter is less than surprised.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein admitted to CNN on Tuesday, May 1. “I just made it up as I went along.”

The physician previously denied allegations that he did not write the letter, which was mocked for its boastful language when it was released by the Trump campaign in December 2015. “His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” the letter read. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

As with any Trump revelation, Twitter had plenty to say about Bornstein’s confession. Some claimed they knew all along, while others didn’t pass up the opportunity to mock the president, 71.

“Did anyone really doubt that Trump dictated the letter that was released about his health under his doctor’s name, in 2015? I mean it ended: ‘If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.’ That’s pure Trump,” one critic tweeted.

“Donald Trump is so unhealthy that he had to fake a doctor’s note to voters,” another wrote.

Another joked, “Trump is denying he dictated the letter praising his health which reads: ‘Trump’s health is the best health the world has ever seen, I have tremendous health, I mean Trump does. Signed Trump’s doctor.’”

Bornstein also claimed that Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller seized the former reality TV host’s medical records from the doctor’s office in February 2017. Although the physician said the incident felt like a raid, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called it “standard operating procedure for a new president” on Tuesday.

See more reactions below:

“Doctor, take a note”

“Ok Mr Trump, what do you want it to say?”

“Mr Trump is the fittest human in the world”

“Sir”

“He once punched his way through a horse”

“I can’t write…”

“He can see through walls”

“For the love of…”

“Mr Trump can talk to ghosts”

“Please stop talking" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 2, 2018

Donald Trump’s doctor Harold Bornstein just admitted that Trump himself wrote infamous 2015 letter proclaiming he would be the healthiest individual ever elected if he became president. If you trust anything Donald Trump says you need to have your head examined #wednesdaythoughts — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 2, 2018

It was treated about at the level of “Is Hillary using a body double to hide her failing health?” — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 2, 2018

Is anyone surprised that Donald Trump dictated the 2015 letter his doctor wrote? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 2, 2018

