Imma let you finish but … Donald Trump cut in and talked over Hillary Clinton so many times during the first presidential debate, he’s become as infamous for interrupting as Kanye West.

According to Vox, the Republican presidential nominee interrupted Clinton a whopping 51 times during the 90-minute showdown, while the former Secretary of State interjected into Trump’s comments only 17 times during the Monday, September 26, face-off at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

Clinton, 68, wasn’t only cut off by the 70-year-old business mogul, she was also interrupted by moderator Lester Holt 19 times, and the NBC journalist butted into Trump’s talking time on 30 occasions.

After the debate, the former Apprentice star claimed to reporters that something was wrong with his microphone — which probably stopped him from punctuating the former first lady’s responses even more than he already did. “My mic was defective within the room,” he told reporters, according to NBC. “I wonder … was that on purpose?”

The constant interruptions — even with a “defective mic” — were a hot topic on Twitter.

“My friends & I were taking shots every time Trump interrupted Clinton. My BFF Chad is dead :(,” one Twitter user joked, while another added, “Trump was able to interrupt 51 times with a defective mic! He has overcome such adversity.”

Others thought Trump’s interruptions were downright sexist. “Trump interrupts Hillary while telling her not to interrupt him (a.k.a. sexist behavior),” one male tweeter wrote. “Trump makes me embarrassed as a man and makes me want to make sure I never interrupt a woman again,” another man tweeted.

