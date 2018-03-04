Lol? Donald Trump made an eyebrow-raising joke at the annual Gridiron dinner on Saturday, March 3 — and it involved his wife, Melania Trump!

The dinner, hosted in Washington D.C. and attended by hundreds of journalists, is a fun-filled event where partygoers roast each other. Trump, who has feuded with many different news organizations since the start of his presidential campaign, attended the fête — and gave off the impression that he was in on the joke.

Touching upon the more than a dozen senior White House employee departures, ranging from Hope Hicks to Omarosa Manigault and Steve Bannon, Trump commented, “So many people have been leaving the White House. It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thought. So, I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.”

He added: “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’”

The joke was not lost on those who believe Trump’s relationship with his wife is on thin ice. The First Lady has been notably MIA since the former reality TV star became president and has also been seen slapping his hand away from her. Most recently, she canceled plans to accompany Trump to Europe after allegations of an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels made headlines.

Trump for his part seemed to enjoy the event, tweeting on Sunday, March 4, “The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People!”

The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2018

