Porn star Stormy Daniels released a statement on Tuesday, January 30, denying she had an affair with President Donald Trump years before he took office.

“Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in a statement.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Her comments come hours before the real estate mogul is set to give his State of the Union address; Daniels is also scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Trump’s speech.

Her denial comes after In Touch magazine published a 2011 interview with the adult actress in which she claimed that she had an extramarital affair with the former Apprentice host in 2006. The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that a Trump Organization attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the affair she had with Trump shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron. Cohen has denied the Journal’s claim and a White House official denounced In Touch‘s story as “old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

In addition to appearing on Kimmel, Daniels is joining the cohosts of The View on Thursday, February 1, for the show’s Hot Topics segment. In an interview last week with Inside Edition, Daniels smiled and didn’t answer when asked if she had a sexual relationship with Trump, but she did admit that “it’s common by looking at photos that I’ve met him.”

Daniels’ friend and fellow porn star Alana Evans told the program that she spoke to Daniels the morning after her friend’s alleged encounter with Trump. “I wanted the details and her response to me was, ‘Well, picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities,” she said. Daniels didn’t say anything when asked by Inside Edition about Evans’ claim, nor did she confirm or deny that she’d signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!