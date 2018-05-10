Donald Trump Jr. Is Dating Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle

New couple alert! Donald Trump Jr. has a new lady in his life nearly two months after splitting from wife Vanessa Trump.

The businessman, 40, is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, a source confirms to Us Weekly. According to Page Six, the twosome have been seeing each other “for a few weeks” and are “having a great time.”

The news site also reports that Trump and Guilfoyle, 49, attended a soiree in New York City together on Sunday, May 6, honoring the U.S.’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

Although Trump doesn’t follow the news personality on Instagram, she follows him and frequently likes his photos.

Trump’s new relationship comes shortly after his affair with Aubrey O’Day was revealed. The entrepreneur made headlines in March after multiple sources confirmed to Us that he cheated on Vanessa with the Danity Kane singer from 2011 to 2012.

“When it started, he and Aubrey were very serious all of a sudden,” a source previously told Us of the affair. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff. Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Although Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. stayed together for six years after the scandal, she filed for divorce in March after 12 years of marriage.

