Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle aren’t playing coy when it comes to their newly minted relationship. The 40-year-old businessman and the 49-year-old Fox News host spent Independence Day together at The White House on Wednesday, July 4.

Trump Jr., documented their day in a Twitter post. “A very Happy 4th of July to everyone! It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House!” he tweeted alongside multiple pics of him in a blue suit while Guilfoyle wore a simple black dress.

He added: “Today is America’s birthday, and we are making it GREAT again! @kimguilfoyle @realDonaldTrump #fourthofjuly #weekend #usa” In one picture, the news anchor can be seen shaking the hand of her beau’s father, President Donald Trump.

The outing comes just three months after Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. However, Vanessa has been vocal in her support for the new couple, even coming to Guilfoyle’s defense after a New York Daily News columnist took aim at her.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa tweeted in June which included her estranged husband’s tweet bashing the op-ed piece against his girlfriend. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating in late April and have been spotted out many times together since then, including a PDA-packed dinner date at New York City’s The Grill in early June.

An onlooker told Us Weekly at the time that “Donald stood and kissed her on the lips when she arrived and they hugged each other.” The eyewitness added that “they were laughing all throughout lunch and Donald and Kimberly took photos with two people who asked,” and “they were very nice to everyone.”

