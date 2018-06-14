Vanessa Trump came to the defense of her estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr., after some critics called on Fox News to fire his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, over their new romance.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa, 40, tweeted on Thursday, June 14, marking the first time she has publicly commented on Donald, 40, moving on.

“We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy,” she continued. “We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Vanessa’s post came one day after Donald called out a New York Daily News columnist who opined that Guilfoyle, 49, would be “better off picking grapes” than “picking men.” The businessman fired back on Twitter against the “hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric” in the article, which has since been updated to remove the grape-picking line after the columnist tweeted on Wednesday, June 13, that she had “no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly in May that Donald and Guilfoyle are dating. They have since been spotted out together in New York City on numerous occasions. The news of the budding relationship came two months after Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Donald.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement to Us in March. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The divorce filing came after multiple sources confirmed to Us that President Donald Trump’s eldest son once had an affair with Aubrey O’Day. They met on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice in late 2011 and their dalliance continued until March 2012, when Vanessa found emails between her husband and the former Danity Kane singer.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. share five children: Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

