Politics

Donald Trump Mocked on Twitter for Boasting About the Size of His Nuclear Button

By
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks at the 2017 Value Voters Summit in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 13, 2017. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump was slammed on social media on Tuesday, January 2, for bragging about the size of his nuclear button in a tweet to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The words “nuclear button” trended on Twitter with more than 63,000 tweets after the president tweeted a response to Kim’s televised New Year’s Day speech in which he said that he is ready to defend his country and warned that “the entire areas of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range” and that “the button for nuclear weapons is on my table.” The 33-year-old stated that “the United States can never start a war against me or our country.”

The former reality TV star, 71, responded to Kim’s threats on Tuesday, tweeting, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

“I remember when these fights were about hand size and not nuclear button size,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m ready for 2019 now, thanks,” tweeted another.

“hi @Twitter how do I delete someone else’s tweet,” another asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted about other comments from Kim’s January 1 speech in which he alluded to possibly sending a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea,” the real estate mogul wrote. “Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!”

See more reactions to Trump’s nuclear button tweet below.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!