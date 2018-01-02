Donald Trump was slammed on social media on Tuesday, January 2, for bragging about the size of his nuclear button in a tweet to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The words “nuclear button” trended on Twitter with more than 63,000 tweets after the president tweeted a response to Kim’s televised New Year’s Day speech in which he said that he is ready to defend his country and warned that “the entire areas of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range” and that “the button for nuclear weapons is on my table.” The 33-year-old stated that “the United States can never start a war against me or our country.”

The former reality TV star, 71, responded to Kim’s threats on Tuesday, tweeting, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“I remember when these fights were about hand size and not nuclear button size,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m ready for 2019 now, thanks,” tweeted another.

“hi @Twitter how do I delete someone else’s tweet,” another asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted about other comments from Kim’s January 1 speech in which he alluded to possibly sending a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea,” the real estate mogul wrote. “Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!”

See more reactions to Trump’s nuclear button tweet below.

When Blabbermouth Don talks about who has the bigger nuclear button, I think we all know what he's talking about. It's your basic dick-measuring contest. Sad! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2018

Hey, @realDonaldTrump what's cooler then a large nuclear button? Not exploding an entire country that you lead. — Drew Kimmel (@Drewkimmel) January 3, 2018

So now we’re talking about who has the biggest nuclear button pic.twitter.com/zMLNGTChyw — I A M O N I X X🔻 (@IAMONIXX) January 3, 2018

Nuclear Button I have one on my work desk too….and it’s big very big, believe me huuuuge!! pic.twitter.com/ZS5eMvLyGn — liam (@Tennessean_Liam) January 3, 2018

Trump tweeting about his functional "Nuclear Button" pic.twitter.com/FeqChRpXem — Rachel Gray (@rachels_aria) January 3, 2018

Annnnd we’re all going to die… “my nuclear button is bigger than yours” you have got to be kidding me 🙄🙄🙄 — Bryan (@bsho757) January 3, 2018

American History has jumped the shark with Trump's "Nuclear Button" tweet. This shit show is now unwatchable. — BastardOfYoung (@BaudelaireDream) January 3, 2018

Someone needs to remind Trump that it’s not the size of your nuclear button that counts, it’s how you avoid using it. — Christopher Lewis (@hoveringgiraffe) January 3, 2018

All Kim Jong Un has to do to win the internet tomorrow is have someone from his staff build him a prop nuclear button about half the size of his desk. — David Hobby (@strobist) January 3, 2018

*Logs in and sees “Nuclear Button” trending on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/8DoneMnerA — Heath Kyser🐘🌮⚾️🏈 (@HeathKyser) January 3, 2018

the button probably just looks bigger by comparison pic.twitter.com/M58GF1DJgh — social media pants (@nick_pants) January 3, 2018

JUST KISS ALREADY https://t.co/GPicOzSxFO — Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) January 3, 2018

