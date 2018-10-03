President Donald Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday, October 2.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host, 72, pretended to be the psychology professor, 51, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which she did on Thursday, September 27.

“Thirty-six years ago, this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer!” Trump shouted while imitating Ford, who was unable to recall some details during her testimony about the night of the alleged attack. “‘How did you get home?’ I don’t remember. ‘How’d you get there?’ I don’t remember. ‘Where is the place?’ I don’t remember. ‘How many years ago was it?’ I don’t know.”

The president’s supporters in the crowd at the rally laughed and applauded as he continued to mock the research psychologist.

“‘What neighborhood was it in?’ I don’t know. ‘Where’s the house?’ I don’t know,” he continued. “‘Upstairs, downstairs — where was it?’ I don’t know, but I had one beer! That’s the only thing I remember.”

Returning to his own voice, Trump said, “And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.”

The real estate mogul ordered the FBI on Friday, September 28, to conduct a weeklong background investigation into Kavanaugh, 53, after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the judge’s nomination to the Senate floor. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Ford at a high school party in 1982, while she testified that she is “100 percent” certain he was her attacker.

Sen. Jeff Flake, who said on Friday that he would not support a final confirmation until the FBI investigates Kavanaugh, criticized Trump for publicly mocking Ford.

“To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right,” the Republican senator, 55, said on the Today show on Wednesday, October 3. “I wish he had not done it. It’s kind of appalling.”

Trump, who himself has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than a dozen women and once bragged on tape about grabbing women “by the p–sy,” complained during Tuesday’s rally that “somebody could accuse you of something and you’re automatically guilty.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

