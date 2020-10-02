President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 74, tweeted in the early hours of Friday, October 2, after downplaying the virus for months. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The former model, 50, later tweeted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

The news came hours after Bloomberg News reported that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, had tested positive for the virus. The former White House communications director, 31, traveled with Donald aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 29, and to a rally in Minnesota the next day.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” the real estate mogul tweeted late Thursday, October 1, shortly before receiving his own diagnosis. “Terrible!”

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning, according to their spokesman.

The news of Donald’s diagnosis came just two days after he mocked Joe Biden for wearing a protective face mask amid the pandemic, which has seen more than 205,000 Americans die of the virus.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” the commander in chief said of the Democratic presidential nominee, 77, at Tuesday’s debate, where Donald also refused to condemn white supremacy. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

It remains to be seen how Donald’s diagnosis will affect his time on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day.

