Over and out. White House communications director Hope Hicks is resigning from the administration.

The New York Times was the first to report the news that Hicks, 29, is stepping down from her post. “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Trump’s longest serving aide said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 28. “I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

The commander in chief, 71, praised Hicks’ commitment to her post in a statement to Us. “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump told the publication on Wednesday. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

John Kelly, chief of staff, also raved about Hicks. “I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope: She is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years,” he gushed in a statement to Us. “She became a trusted adviser and counselor and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.”

Hicks joins a list of aides who have recently stepped down from their positions in the administration. Omarosa Manigualt, who served as the assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, resigned from her post in December 2017.

Sean Spicer left his position as press secretary in August 2017 and was replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Anthony Scaramucci also briefly served as communications director for less than one week in July 2017.

Hicks joined then-candidate Trump’s presidential campaign in January 2015, serving as his press secretary. She became communication’s director in September 2017 following Scaramucci’s exit.

