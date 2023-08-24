Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden’s beach body before he was set to turn himself in to Georgia authorities on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically, he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of athlete,” Trump, 77, said during a prerecorded interview with Tucker Carlson that streamed via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, August 23, at the same time other Republican hopefuls for the party’s presidential nomination were engaged in a televised debate in which Trump refused to participate.

“You watch him, and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks,” Trump said of Biden, 80. “I don’t know what they’re doing with the beach. You know, this beach has seemed to play a big role, but they love pictures of him on the beach. I think he looks terrible on the beach. He can’t walk through the sand.”

Trump was apparently referring to photos taken earlier this month that showed Biden on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The current president was photographed riding his bicycle on multiple occasions.

“There’s somebody in there that thinks he looks fabulous at the beach. I think he looks horrible at the beach,” Trump continued on Wednesday. “Plus, a beach doesn’t represent what a president is supposed to be doing. He’s supposed to be working.”

While it is true that Biden has taken more than 300 days of vacation since taking office in 2021, Trump also did not skimp on days off while he lived in the White House. He claimed on the campaign trail that he would not have time to play golf while in office, but he went to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for a 17-day vacation less than one year after he started his term. By some estimates, he spent more than 300 days playing golf during his presidency.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday, August 24, where he will likely have his first mugshot taken. In an indictment last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused Trump and 18 associates of a racketeering conspiracy to overturn Biden’s win in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Trump was charged with 13 felony counts.

The Georgia case is Trump’s fourth indictment this year. In March, he was indicted in New York on 34 felony charges related to alleged hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels. He was indicted again in June in Florida on 40 felony charges related to allegations that he mishandled classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

Two weeks prior to the Georgia indictment, U.S. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on four charges in Washington, D.C. The D.C. case concerns actions Trump took before the events of January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden as the winner of the election. Smith’s charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in all four cases.