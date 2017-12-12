President Donald Trump is facing backlash for posting a tweet about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand that many critics, including the Democrat herself, dubbed “sexist.”

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” the former reality star, 71, tweeted early Tuesday, December 12. “Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Trump’s post came a day after Gillibrand, 51, said the president should resign in wake of the revived claims of sexual harassment and assault originally brought against him during the 2016 campaign. “These allegations are credible, they are numerous,” the senator said during a CNN interview on Monday, December 11. “I’ve heard these women’s testimonies, and many of them are heartbreaking.”

Gillibrand responded to the real estate mogul’s tweet on Tuesday morning, writing, “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Speaking at a news conference later in the day, the attorney further addressed Trump’s controversial tweet. “It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue,” she said, via NBC News. “Neither will the women who stood up to the president. … Their voices also will not be silenced, and neither will the millions of women and men who have marched against the president and his policies.”

