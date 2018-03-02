Many people start their day with a cup of coffee. Donald Trump, on the other hand, often takes to Twitter.

The president, 71, engaged a war of words with Alec Baldwin in the early hours of Friday, March 2, after the actor, 59, recently said “it’s like agony” impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live.

“I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump,” Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday, March 1. “We have to get rid of him.”

Trump responded on Twitter at 5:42 a.m., twice misspelling the comedian’s name as well as the word “dying.” He wrote, “Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

The real estate mogul deleted the tweet and posted it again at 6:07 a.m. with the correct spelling.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin replied in a series of tweets, writing, “Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago [sic]. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.”

He later quipped, “And Mr President… please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Trump has been highly critical of the NBC variety show and Baldwin’s portrayal of him since the 2016 presidential campaign. The former Celebrity Apprentice host also criticized SNL writer Katie Rich after she tweeted a joke about his son Barron, then 10, in January 2017. Rich was suspended by NBC in wake of the incident and later apologized for what she called an “insensitive” comment.

