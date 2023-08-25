Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after the former president surrendered to an Atlanta jail for his role in allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, 77, turned himself in on Thursday, August 24. He donned a blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and red tie in the photo while looking displeased as the snap was taken. His bail was set at $200,000, per The New York Times. His inmate number is P01135809.

A week before his surrender, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit Trump and 18 other people, including Rudy Giuliani, with racketeering charges that add up to a total of 41 counts. Trump, for his part, is facing 13 counts — including violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) act, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

The charges claim that the group schemed to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Trump ultimately lost to President Joe Biden. Willis gave Trump — who announced in November 2022 that he would be running for president again — and the additional defendants until Friday, August 25, to voluntarily surrender.

Ahead of Trump’s booking, several of his fellow defendants turned themselves in, including Giuliani, 79, Sidney Powell and others. Trump, for his part, told his Truth Social followers that he would be arriving at the Georgia prison on Thursday.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump wrote via his social media platform, on Monday, August 21. “In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT.”

Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the election marks his fourth indictment in his political career. Earlier this year, Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges when he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York City. The case accused Trump of paying $130,000 in misused campaign funds to pay porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence over their alleged affair. The transaction was allegedly handled by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who ended up pleading guilty to the IRS for concealing income.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his April arraignment and a decision has yet to be made in the case.

“[Stormy] is suing me over banks that weren’t a fraud when she should be focused on violent crime that’s driving people out of the state. This is a persecution, not an investigation,” Trump said in a post-arrest speech at his Florida home. “She’s put our family through hell. It’s cost hundreds of millions of dollars to defend, but our heads are held very, very high.”

In addition to his ongoing Georgia and New York cases, Trump also received two federal indictments: one in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022, which will go to trial in 2024; the other in August for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack in 2020.