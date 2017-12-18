Donald Trump’s Tweets About Amtrak Derailment Leave People Livid

An Amtrak passenger train derailed near Dupont, Washington, on Monday, December 18, leaving multiple cars dangling off an interstate overpass and resulting in multiple fatalities. When President Donald Trump responded to the news on Twitter, his posts were almost immediately met with criticism.

“The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly,” the 71-year-old tweeted. “Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!”

Some critics slammed Trump for promoting his upcoming infrastructure plan rather than offering his condolences to the victims, while others were unhappy with his delayed response. “So, any condolences to the families of those who died or were injured? Empathy, compassion, understanding … These things seriously elude you,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Just occurred? The derailment occurred at 7:30am Washington STATE time, which is 10:30am Washington DC time. So, while you were drinking Diet Cokes … people were dying or dead.”

Ten minutes later, the former reality star posted a follow-up tweet. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington,” he wrote. “Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House.”

The Associated Press reported that the accident has killed at least six people, though the death count is expected to rise. At least 77 people have been transported to local hospitals.

