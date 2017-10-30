Donna Karan is apologizing once more for defending Harvey Weinstein amid allegations of sexual misconduct — this time, in a new TV interview with Good Morning America.

Earlier this month, the fashion designer received backlash after she suggested that the women accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault might be “asking for” it.

Stars Speak Out About Harvey Weinstein

“I made a huge, huge mistake,” Karan, 69, told Robin Roberts during their sit-down, which aired on Monday, October 30. “What I said is so wrong, not who I am.”

“I love women. I absolutely adore women. I care for them. I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother. I’ve never done this before and I never ever do it again,” she continued. “That’s not me. That is not me.”

Celebrity Scandals

WATCH: @ABC News Exclusive: Donna Karan apologizes for Weinstein comments; "what I said is so wrong, not who I am:" https://t.co/EKiX4FN3YG pic.twitter.com/pUMK8NVxjP — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2017

Karan says that she was “exhausted” when she made the controversial comments during the CinéFashion Film Awards in L.A. on October 8. “I had just come from a 14-hour plane trip,” she added. “I walked into a situation that I wasn’t prepared for — in any circumstances whatsoever.”

Karan claims that she did not know the severity of the claims against Weinstein until more than a day after she spoke out. “I heard a whisper… That’s my honest truth. I didn’t know,” she explained to Roberts. “What Harvey did is completely, completely unacceptable.”

Stars Who Were Fired

As for if she’s apologizing just to save her brand? She replied: “It’s not about my brand.”

As previously reported, the film mogul, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Selma Blair and Daryl Hannah. In a previous statement to Us Weekly, Weinstein’s spokesperson said he denies “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!