Taking care of herself. Dove Cameron is opening up about a scary injury that caused her to miss a few performances of Clueless: The Musical.

The Disney Channel alum, 22, was taken to the emergency room on Friday, December 28, meaning that she could not perform as Cher Horowitz in the Off-Broadway production of the 1995 movie. The mother of a fan who traveled to New York City to see Cameron in the show on Friday was very upset about the actress’ absence and expressed her disappointment in a since-deleted tweet, prompting Cameron to respond, “I’m not anxious i’m in the ER. please send my love to your daughter.”

On Sunday, December 30, the Descendants 3 star went into detail about what caused her hospitalization and defended her decision to put her health first.

“Hi loves-you’ve been asking what sent me to the ER the other night & i didn’t wanna leave you hanging,” she posted on Instagram. “Because of the holiday weekend, i haven’t been able to see a specialist or get an MRI, but while i was dancing, something happened with my upper spine and neck & the surrounding nerves, which is why i couldn’t rotate my neck or back.”

She continued, “I’ll be fine, but i need to rest and not aggravate my injury for a few days. because of this, i have had to miss a few performances of #CluelessTheMusical. it’s made me sadder than anything, but @katiegoffman & the whole cast and company is so tremendous, i know you all saw some incredible shows, which warms my heart to no end.”

The former Liv and Maddie star then addressed the haters. “What doesn’t warm my heart, is seeing all of the cruel messages that i was getting on for being out of the show,” she wrote. “Even though i had communicated that i was taking care of my health, i got messages saying i ‘ruined’ someone’s holiday, or that i was ‘so lazy’ because i ‘couldn’t get it together for just one show’ or i ‘didn’t care about my fans.’”

The Marvel Rising: Initiation actress said she understands the “sadness” fans feel, but people have to remember that performers are humans too. She explained, “[It’s] unfortunate, but … no one’s fault, especially not the artist who wants to be performing as much as you want them to.”

Cameron concluded by saying it’s “disrespectful” to call someone “lazy” without having all the details. “[It] is not only disrespectful to that persons [sic] work ethic, but also, simply, baseless,” she added.

Clueless: The Musical was first announced in June 2015 and the news of Cameron’s involvement was released in October.

Alicia Silverstone, the actress who played Cher in the iconic movie, went to see the Off-Broadway adaptation on December 20, causing Cameron to have a “full on nervous breakdown.”

“Thank you @aliciasilverstone for being the angel/animal activist/talent/quality human being that you are, and for coming to see our show,” the Hairspray Live! performer wrote on Instagram at the time. “And thank you to both alicia and @amyheckerling for creating such iconic work, and allowing us to play in your world.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!