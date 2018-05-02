Not the move! Drake had a tense altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins at the team’s playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN reports that the “Nice for What” rapper, 31, and the NBA star, 33, went head-to-head on Tuesday, May 1, during halftime at Game 1 after Perkins was allegedly bashing former teammate Serge Ibaka.

“I was f—king with Serge, my old teammate. I wasn’t talking to [Drake]. I was telling [Serge], ‘We about to win this game’ and then Drake butted in talking s—t to me,” the athlete clarified to ESPN. “So I said something back to him.”

Perkins explained that he told the Grammy winner, “Sit your ass down and watch the game.” But after the match ended, the basketball player and the “God’s Plan” rapper, who is a Toronto native, got into it again. According to a video obtained by ESPN, Drake yelled at Perkins as he walked out of the arena, “I never said that s—t.”

A Toronto Star reporter later tweeted that the war of words continued as Drake reportedly called Perkins a “f—king p—y” while he walked into the tunnel. The “Hotline Bling” singer beckoned him to come back onto the court, yelling, “I’m here in real life.”

The Degrassi alum made light of the situation via Instagram shortly after, writing on journalist Elliott Wilson’s post covering the incident, “I just said I liked the hem on his capris.”

This isn’t the first time that Drake has reportedly started controversy at a game. During the Friday, April 27, match between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards, Drake called player Kelly Oubre Jr. “a bum,” according to Billboard magazine.

Tristan Thompson also played in Game 1 on Tuesday, weeks after welcoming daughter True Thompson with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. Raptors fans booed the 27-year-old as he was shown on the big screen, chanting “Khloé” in an attempt to distract him from his free throw. Us Weekly confirmed last month that Thompson cheated on Kardashian, 33, during her pregnancy with at least five women.

