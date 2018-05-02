Tristan Thompson haters or Khloé Kardashian fans? The Cleveland Cavaliers star returned to his hometown of Toronto during Game 1 of the playoffs on Tuesday, May 2, but instead of a warm welcoming, he was met with a chant of his girlfriend’s name when he stepped up to shoot a free throw.

Thompson, 28, and Kardashian, 33, welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Thompson, on April 12, just days after Us Weekly confirmed that the NBA star had been unfaithful to his girlfriend with at least five different women. This isn’t the first time his personal life has mixed with his career as he was booed the minute he was shown on the big screen during a game on April 11.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not yet spoken out about her boyfriend’s infidelity, a source revealed to Us Weekly that she is sticking with him solely because of their daughter. “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” an insider told Us in April. “She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

Kim Kardashian was the first of the famous family to speak on the cheating in an interview. “Poor Khloé … I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ked up,” the reality star, 37, said on the Monday, April 30, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

She didn’t elaborate further, explaining that when children are involved, she likes to keep her feelings closer to the chest. “If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to, like, keep it cute, keep it classy … Because one day True is going to see this and you know, it’s just so messed up,” she added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!