More details about Drake Bell’s supposed disappearance are coming to light with the release of the 911 call regarding the actor going “missing.”

Per the 911 call, obtained by TMZ on Friday, April 14, police were concerned with a “possible attempted suicide” after Bell allegedly sent concerning texts from an Orlando hotel room to family members in California.

The Drake & Josh alum, 36, was found “safe” on Thursday, April 13, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement hours after they issued an alert earlier that morning claiming the “Found a Way” singer was “considered missing and endangered.”

“Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife,” a 911 operator said on the call.

The release of the audio comes one day after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that there was “some communication [between Bell and] family members that caused concern so they are worried about him and looking for him,” the insider told Us on Thursday, shortly before the Nickelodeon alum was found. The insider noted that the family members were “all just listening and waiting and hoping” to hear from Bell, who shares a son with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling. (Schmeling moved to Florida with their child, whom they welcomed in 2021, after their split.)

Bell, for his part, appeared to brush off the incident when he broke his silence Thursday night.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? ￼😂,“ he quipped via Twitter.

Von Schmeling, meanwhile, took to social media on Friday to share a clip of Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” — with no further explanation.

“Say it in the street that’s a knockout / But you say it in a tweet, that’s cop out,” the lyrics flashed across the screen in her Instagram Story. “‘And I’m just like, ‘Hey’ / ‘Are you OK?’”

Bell and Von Schmeling tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome their son in July 2021 — the same month that the Yours, Mine & Ours actor was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in California after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in 2017.

Amid his probation, Us exclusively obtained photos of Bell appearing to huff on balloons on two separate occasions in December 2022. One month later, he and Von Schmeling called it quits.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.