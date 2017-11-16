Drake is taking a firm stance on sexual harassment. The “One Dance” rapper, 31, stopped mid-song during a concert in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, November 15, to address a man in the audience who was allegedly groping a woman next to him.

“Yo, stop that s—t,” the Grammy winner told the man in a clip captured by a fan in the crowd at Marquee. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f—k you up.”

The audience burst out into applause and cheered in support of the “Passionfruit” crooner. Fans also took to Twitter to express their approval of Drake’s remarks.

We need more men like Drake who will call out trash who objectify, harass and grope women. — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) November 16, 2017

Yes. Men — and women, too — need to speak up straight away. These creeps need to be called out. — lynne clarke (@lynnecl35018667) November 16, 2017

HEY GUYS CAN WE ALL AGREE THAT THIS WILL BE PROTOCOL IF WE SEE THIS HAPPENING

IM SHUTTING MUSIC OFF AND LIGHTS ON. PUTTING CREEPS ON FULL BLAST https://t.co/VgNDyvl9Oq — SHOW YOU SUCK (@ShowYouSuck) November 16, 2017

The “Fake Love” singer’s comments come in the midst of a tumultuous time in Hollywood. Over the past month, numerous actors and actresses, actresses and others have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, James Toback, Mark Schwahn, Ed Westwick and more.

Although the majority of those accused have denied the claims made against them, C.K., 50, admitted that the “stories are true” in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, November 10. “I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them,” the comedian said. “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.”

Drake is not the first prominent male to speak out against sexual harassment. Channing Tatum, J.J. Abrams, Colin Firth and more notable A-listers have publicly addressed the allegations and condemned the men accused.

