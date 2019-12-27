



Ice cold! Justin Bieber brought his little brother Jaxon to hang out with some hockey legends, but there was one person he forgot to invite.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, posted snapshots from his big day with 10-year-old Jaxon to Instagram on Thursday, December 26, and fellow Toronto native Drake was left feeling jealous of the hockey hangout.

Bieber posed alongside his “childhood hockey buddies” and three “legends,” Toronto Maple Leafs stars Tyson Barrie, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. The whole group donned their ice skates and got ready to hit the ice with the Grammy nominee’s hometown heroes. Drake, 33, left a playful comment beneath the sporty photo.

“Wow this guy didn’t even invite me eh,” the rapper wrote, playing up the Canadian connection he shares with Bieber.

The “God’s Plan” artist’s playful FOMO continued when he shared a picture of Bieber and two Maple Leafs players getting hyped up in the rink’s locker room. Drake added a childhood photo of himself with ice stakes on in the background, writing, “Good shoot around with the boys shout out to all the puck bunnies that came to watch greatness.”

One day before Drake missed out on the Canadian dream, the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star made headlines for making controversial comments about collaborating with Chris Brown. Brown, 30, dated Rihanna between 2008 and 2009, and was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend. At the time, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation, community service and domestic violence counseling.

Drake, for his part, admitted during a performance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards that he had been in love with Rihanna, 31, since he “was 22 years old.” The musicians kept their on-off relationship aflame for seven years, but finally called things off in the fall of 2016.

On Wednesday, December 25, the “In My Feelings” rapper revealed why he decided to work with Brown after knowing the “Look at Me Now” artist’s history with their shared ex during an interview with “Rap Radar.”

“I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day, when you kind of step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff,” Drake said.

After admitting that he hesitated to make the collaboration work at first, Drake added, “I think we both just grew up to the point that person that was kind of in the middle of us is like no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the utmost love and respect for her. I think of her as family more than anything.”