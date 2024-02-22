Drew Barrymore celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday, February 22, with a surprise from her good friend Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 49, who starred with Barrymore in the 2005 film Fever Pitch, appeared on her eponymous talk show via video to inform the birthday girl that she was receiving a very special honor.

“Hey pal. Happy birthday. I have a little surprise for you,” Fallon said. “You’re about to join me in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. You’re getting your very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Happy birthday, it’s happening. Love you.”

Barrymore was shocked as the live audience cheered.

“Oh, my God,” Barrymore told her cohost Ross Mathews and their guest, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch, who was also celebrating her birthday. “Are you kidding me?”

Mathews assured her they were not kidding and joined Dratch in presenting a display of four wax figures sent by the museum.

Barrymore was in awe as they unveiled the figures of Fallon, Harry Styles, Rihanna and Steven Spielberg, who directed Barrymore in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 when she was 7 years old.

“These are so lifelike. This is so crazy,” the talk show host exclaimed to Mathews, 44, and Dratch, 57. “I’ve never seen them this close up, you guys. This is incredible.”

When Mathews asked, “How do you feel about having your own wax figure?” Barrymore replied, “I’ve never gotten to do anything like this. I have to secretly admit, I always wondered like, ‘Would I ever get picked?’ And I didn’t think I would.”

“Well, surprise, you did,” Mathews said before adding, “Happy birthday.”

Barrymore joins an esteemed list of stars honored by the wax museum. Recent additions include replicas of Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion.

Before the show, Barrymore shared a video of herself walking into the studio and receiving birthday greetings from her staff.

“There’s no other way I’d want to spend my 49th birthday than here with my @thedrewbarrymoreshow family. I’m so grateful,” she commented on a clip that showed her dancing with flowers down a hallway and being surprised with balloons in her office.

Mathews had another surprise for The Wedding Singer star. Outside the studio, Barrymore screamed when she saw her birthday celebration included the arrival of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

When she was invited to actually enter the 27-foot-long orange-and-yellow vehicle and take a tour around Manhattan, Barrymore joyously yelled, “I can’t believe I got to go into the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. My whole life I have been waiting for this.”

As she sat in the front seat holding her Oscar Mayer hot dog, she said, “Oh, my God, I don’t believe this. This is the greatest day ever.”