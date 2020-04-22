Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Drew Barrymore partnering with Uber to donate $100,000 to Feeding America, to Karlie Kloss staying fit at home with her Samsung Smart TV, to Charlie Puth putting a duet-style twist on Gabby Barrett’s song “I Hope.” Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Drew Barrymore partnered with Uber to donate $100,000 to Feeding America. The actress shared on Instagram that she is growing a vegetable garden while quarantined and every follower who shares how they are spending their time at home while tagging Barrymore, #MoveWhatMatters and #UberDonates will trigger an additional $10 donation, up to $50,000, to Feeding America.

— Tan France, Kathryn Gallagher and Danielle Brooks shared Universal Standard’s children’s book What Would Fashion Look Like if it Included All of Us? on social media to spread its message of inclusivity.

— Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke stayed fit with Burn Boot Camp workouts at home.

— Artist Lital Gold and sparkling herbal tonic drink brand Sunwink hosted a Virtual Paint Session event on Zoom.

— Ladies of London star Marissa Hermer set up a program through her restaurants The Draycott and Olivetta to donate meals to hospital workers and first responders in L.A.

— Charlie Puth put a duet-style twist on American Idol alum Gabby Barrett’s song “I Hope”.

— Arnold Schwarzenegger sent 1,000 meals from Buca di Beppo to feed the medical staff at Keck USC Medical Center in L.A. as they work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Karlie Kloss’ favorite barre classes are available to try at home in a free app from Barre3 on 2018 and 2019 Samsung Smart TVs.

— Fair Trade USA launched its second annual We Wear Fair Trade Campaign with Rachael Wang and other activists including Nasreen Sheikh, Cameron Russell, Jessica Andrews, Alexandria Villaseñor, Whitney McGuire, Dominique Drakeford, Ayesha Barenblat and Nikki Sanchez.

— Vanessa Morgan showed off her chic temporary tattoos from Inked by Dani on her Instagram story.

— Stephanie Shepherd showed off her Kiva Confections Terra Bites and Camino Gummies on her Instagram Story.

— Miss Grass hosted a 4/20 summit filled with workshops by Chelsea Handler and more to benefit the Last Prisoner Project and their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.



— WLDKAT CEO and Founder Amy Zunzunegui launched her skincare products that feature a combination of vitamins and nutrients including broad spectrum CBD for calming and anti-inflammatory effects on the skin.

