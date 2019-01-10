Drew Barrymore is an open book when it comes to her past battle with drug addiction. The Blended actress discussed two things she would never do due to her “extremely addictive personality” during an interview for Glamour U.K.‘s January digital issue.

“I’ve never done heroin,” the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star, 43, star said despite her rocky youth, which included using substances such as cocaine. “And I don’t want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon.”

And that’s one reason she’s decided to age naturally. “Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by,” she continued. “I have dark circles under my eyes. I was at my dermatologist’s recently who said to me, ‘Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin and it won’t be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it’s lower than the natural light that is hitting it.’ And I went: ‘No, but I’m gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip!”

Though Barrymore is now drug-free, the California native recently opened up about her past with cocaine. “No. Oh, God,” Barrymore said during a September 2018 interview on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show when asked if she misses doing the drug. “I mean, it’s been a very long time, but no. Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare.” (Barrymore admitted that she was 12-years-old when she first started using the substance.)

The Golden Globe winner confirmed at the time that she had never done heroin or hallucinogenics during her battle with drug addiction. “I don’t know what that’s like,” she explained. “But I think I liked to feel good. I’m an upper person. You know, I’m like, ‘Woo hoo!’ I also didn’t want to be like, ‘Man, I see s–t.’”

Barrymore — who also used to smoke marijuana — revealed to The Guardian in 2015 that her first stint in rehab took place when she was 12. She was hospitalized for 18 months and treated for alcohol and drug addiction the following year after she fell off the wagon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!