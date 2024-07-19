There’s nothing more powerful than a woman scorned — especially if she’s royalty.

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum went viral following her public declaration of divorce from husband Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

“As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” Mahra, the daughter of Dubai’s current ruler, wrote in an Instagram statement on July 16. “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The pair raised eyebrows from Instagram users, with many wondering what went down in their relationship to cause such a public split. Commenters were quick to praise Mahra’s savage split announcement. It’s been speculated that she wrote “I divorce you” three times to invoke an Islamic practice called triple talaq, which results in an instant divorce. (The controversial practice has been banned in many Middle Eastern countries.)

Mahra’s estranged, or ex, husband has yet to publicly respond to the split. In fact, both of their social media accounts are void of images including each other.

What led to the public declaration? Keep scrolling for a timeline of Mahra and Mana’s marriage, leading to their divorce:

March 2023

It was announced that Mahra and Mana — a businessman involved in various companies such as GCI Real Estate Development Company, MM Group of Companies, Dubai Tech, and AlBarada Trading — had gotten engaged.

June 2023

Mahra and Mana got married at the Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center. She walked down the aisle in a stunning gown by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture. Mahra showed off photos from her wedding on Instagram, captioning the photo with a white heart emoji.

Prior to the news of their wedding, the former couple kept details about their relationship relatively under wraps.

October 2023

Mahra announced that she and Mana were gearing up to welcome their first child together. At the time, she shared a photo of the baby’s ultrasound alongside a caption that read: “Just the three of us.”

May 2024

A black-and-white photo shared via Instagram announced that Mahra had given birth to their first child, a daughter.

June 2024

The following month, Mahra seemingly hinted at discord in her relationship with Mahra in one telling Instagram post. At the time, she shared a photo alongside her daughter with a caption that read, “Just the two of us.”

July 2024

Mahra shocked followers by sharing the breakup announcement via Instagram. She appeared to hint at Mana cheating on her with a mention of “other companions” in the bombshell post.