Ready to breathe in the royal air? Duchess Kate and sister Pippa Middleton’s former apartment in London is up for sale — for the grand price of just a little more than $2,482,000.

The three-bedroom flat is located in Old Chelsea and offers two bathrooms and a reception room. According to the listing on Knight Frank’s website, “the property is offered to the market with a Share of the Freehold.”

The real estate website describes the residence as a “peaceful, light and spacious home.” Knight Frank adds: “The flat is accessed on the first floor and there is an internal flight of stairs which leads up to the second floor, comprising of a double reception room, kitchen and guest W/C.”

On the third floor of the apartment, a picturesque en suite with views of the Justice walk and the chimney pots of Old Chelsea can be found. Beyond that, the floor boasts two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“The front of the building faces east to west, providing lovely morning light and this continues throughout the day, as the sun beams through the reception room into the afternoon,” the website notes. “The property is presentable but still allows an incoming buyer scope to put their own stamp on the property.”

Kate and Pippa’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, bought the property in 2002 for $993,017, according to The Sunday Times.

Following their time together in the newly available flat, Duchess Kate went on to wed Prince William in April 2011. The two have since welcomed three kids: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 7-month-old Prince Louis.

Pippa, for her part, tied the knot with husband James Matthews in May 2017, and the pair welcomed their first child together in October 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!