Sticking with tradition. Duchess Meghan’s wedding bouquet has now been placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior. For nearly a century now, royal brides have given their flowers away for the special reason instead of keeping them as a memento.

“The Duchess of Sussex has sent the bouquet she carried during yesterday’s #RoyalWedding to Westminster Abbey to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior,” the official Twitter account for Westminster Abbey tweeted on Sunday, May 20. “The tradition of Royal brides sending their bouquet to the Grave was started by the future Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.” The unidentified soldier died during World War I.

Duchess Kate did just the same after she wed Prince William in April 2011.

There was a special meaning behind Meghan’s flowers on Saturday, May 19. Prince Harry, 33, handpicked the flowers from the couple’s garden at their home at Kensington Palace before she walked down the aisle in front of 600 guests at Windsor Castle. The bouquet included forget-me-nots, which were Princess Diana’s favorite.

Meghan, 36, and Harry also requested that florist Philippa Craddock use eco-friendly flowers to decorate their ceremony.

“The floral displays in St George’s Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and @WindsorGtPark,” the palace previously stated. “Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”