A night to remember! Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, and his new wife, Tracey Kurland, made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple on Monday, July 8.

The film producer, 42, and the dietitian, 32, stepped out in Los Angeles for the Snowfall season 3 premiere screening and looked lucky in love as they posed together for photos. Engelson looked dapper in a white T-shirt, blue blazer and black jeans, while Kurland stunned in a vibrant orange dress with a statement belt.

Their outing comes less than two months after the newlyweds tied the knot at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, which was just days after the former Suits star, 37, welcomed her first child with husband Prince Harry. Meghan and Engelson began dating in 2004 and got married in Jamaica in 2011. The former couple split two years later.

Meghan, meanwhile, found love with Harry, 34, whom she was first linked to in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and welcomed their son, Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Following the birth of the royal couple’s little boy, an insider explained to Us Weekly that Engelson doesn’t dwell on his past with Meghan and wouldn’t be sending the new parents well-wishes.

“Trevor doesn’t really think about Meghan, as he’s in a very happy relationship and about to be married,” the source told Us. “He will not be reaching out to congratulate them, as Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

Meghan and Harry announced the arrival of Archie in a sweet Instagram post, and days later, introduced him to the world and revealed his name.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the pair wrote alongside an Instagram picture of the newborn. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and the duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

