Tying the knot! Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

The film producer proposed to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, and he shared the news on Instagram on Friday, June 1. Engelson, 41, posted a sweet photo of them smiling together, with Kurland’s left hand resting on his shoulder showing off her diamond ring. He captioned it: “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!”

Engelson and the Suits alum, 36, were married for two years before filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They married at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011 after dating since 2004, and quietly separated in August 2013.

The Sun previously reported that the film creator was dating the dietician in November 2017, and a source said things were looking better for Engelson after his ex-wife began dating Prince Harry in 2016. “The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year,” the source told the publication at the time. “He had to re-live it all again — this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him.”

The insider added: “He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength.”

Bethenny Frankel also revealed in April that she had dated the producer in the past. “I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, shared on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced [now]. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits.”

She said that when she found out Duchess Meghan was dating Harry, 33, Frankel told Engelson: “Holy s–t! Your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?”

The engagement news comes after Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry got married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K. The pair revealed they were engaged in November 2017.

