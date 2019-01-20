The hostess with the mostest! Duchess Meghan’s makeup artist friend Daniel Martin jokingly called her the “avocado toast whisperer” after she made the healthy snack while he visited her in the U.K.

Martin, who did the former Suits actress’ makeup for her wedding to Prince Harry in May, traveled over from Paris, where he has been working at Fashion Week, to spend some quality time with the pregnant royal.

“Weekend in London with my M,” he captioned an Instagram Story video showing a view of the countryside from a train on Saturday, January 19.

He also shared a photo of a yummy treat the 37-year-old prepared for them — smashed avocado on rustic toast, a pot of tea and some decadent chocolate truffles.

“Back to our Tig days,” he captioned the photo, referring to the lifestyle website the California native closed down in April 2017. “Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”

Martin, who also works with actresses including Jessica Alba and Jessica Biel, is a Dior brand ambassador and has known Meghan for several years. They met in 2011 at the NYC upfronts for her USA Network series.

“We just totally clicked and got along. So seven years later we’re still great friends,” he told 20/20 in May 2018.

He was praised for the natural-looking makeup he created for his pal for her wedding at Windsor Castle.

“Because of Meghan, people are feeling comfortable in their own skin. They don’t need to wear so much makeup,” he told British Vogue in October. “After the wedding I had so many moms reach out to me through DM saying, ‘Thank you for showing my 14-year-old daughter that she doesn’t need to go to school with a full face of makeup.’ I didn’t realize how much makeup the world was wearing!”

