Looking for a five-minute fix to jazz up your workday beauty look for a night out? Well, Jessica Alba’s longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin (oh, he’s also the man behind Meghan Markle’s glowing royal wedding makeup) is here with his tips for taking your makeup from desk to date night in no time. Using a look he once created for Alba at New York Fashion Week as inspiration, Daniel creates a flirty, eye-centric style that he says “amps you up but doesn’t take you to a whole different place.”

Whether you already have on a bit of product or are starting from scratch, Daniel recommends beginning with the eyes, so you can then determine how much additional makeup you actually need from there. Using the new Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette (he is a creative color consultant for the brand), he first applies the chocolate brown shade to the corners of the lids to help shape the lid.

8 Swimsuits and Accessories Inspired by Jessica Alba’s Beach-Ready Vacation Look

After blending with his finger (hey, sometimes it’s the handiest tool!), he uses a small, flat brush that he picks up for $3 at the art supply store to add a streak of the shimmering eggplant shadow along the lower portion of the lid. A subtler take on the classic smokey eye, the purply shade helps to add dimension, but for a real pop, he finishes things off with a liquid liner. To create a “definitive line” that really makes the eyes “pop,” Daniel applies the Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner (he is a brand ambassador) right at the lash line.

DIY Duchess: Meghan Markle Does Her Own Makeup for Royal Events Just Like Kate Middleton

To further highlight those pretty peepers, Daniel fills in the brows with the Dior Backstage Brow Palette before moving onto the finishing touch: mascara. He’s excited about the Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer because the two-in-one wand offers a conditioning colorless first coat (great for bulking up fine lashes) on one side and a volumizing jet-black formula on the other. He suggests wiggling the brush at the root to help further accentuate the lash line.

13 Best Makeup, Skincare and Haircare Buys From Nordstrom’s 2018 Anniversary Sale

Check out the video above for Daniel’s tricks for not applying too much foundation and how to keep your bronzer looking sun-kissed and natural. Oh, and he shares his favorite night-out lip color, too (hint: you don’t always have to rock a super bold shade)!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!