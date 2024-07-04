Duchess Sophie gave a subtle nod to her husband, Prince Edward, while seemingly showing off the impressive anniversary gift she received.

Sophie, 59, and Edward, 60, attended the Order of the Thistle on Wednesday, July 3, as the Duke of Edinburgh became a member of the prestigious order after receiving the official award earlier this year. (The Order of the Thistle is the highest honor in Scotland and recognizes 16 knights chosen from men and women who have held public office or have given a “contribution” to public life, per BBC.)

The couple, who wed in 1999, looked regal at the event. Edward wore the iconic green velvet robe while Sophie opted for a soft pink dress and matching hat. Her ensemble included a sweet tribute to her husband, as she accessorized with a pair of glittering diamond half-moon earrings. Tatler reported that the earrings are believed to be a gift from Edward for their 25th anniversary, known as the “silver” year, on June 19.

In addition to Sophie and Edward, King Charles III also appointed his wife, Queen Camilla, to the order during a private ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Prince William, who was appointed in 2012, also attended.

William, 42, has partaken in his fair share of royal events while his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, is undergoing chemotherapy after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The couple are taking Kate’s recovery day by day, but the situation has strengthened their marriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who wed in April 2011, looked “all loved up” while attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, marking Kate’s first public appearance since her abdominal surgery in January.

“William and Kate seem like a different couple!” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the royal couple at the time. “They used to be more reserved. But now, they can’t help but look at each other and smile.”

As Kate continues to heal, a second source previously told Us that William has been stepping up big time with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” the second source said, noting that he enjoys reading the kids bedtime stories and playing sports with them. “Kate loves seeing him in this role and it’s strengthened their bond.”