The man accused of shooting at John Luke Robertson’s house has been ordered to keep his distance from the Duck Dynasty alum’s family, Us Weekly confirms.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana, ordered Daniel Dean King Jr. to stay at least 1,000 feet away from John Luke, 24, his wife, Mary Kate Robertson (née McEachern), and their 18-month-old son, John Shepherd, until April 27, 2022. He must also surrender all of his firearms.

The news came hours after King, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $150,700.

The suspect has been accused of shooting at John Luke’s Louisiana estate eight to 10 times at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24. One shot went through a bedroom window, although nobody was injured.

John Luke, Mary Kate, 23, and their son were home at the time of the incident. His mother, Korie Robertson, sister Sadie Robertson and brother-in-law Christian Huff were also there.

“We were pretty shook up,” patriarch Willie Robertson, who was out shopping at the time of the shooting, told USA Today on Sunday, April 26. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

Korie, 46, assured fans that her family was “safe and sound and feeling proudly grateful” after the incident.

“It was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 27. “We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!”

Sadie, 22, added on her Instagram page, “It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home… The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside.”