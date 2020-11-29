‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Is Engaged to Jacob Mayo

A cause for celebration! Duck Dynasty alum Bella Robertson is engaged to boyfriend of six months Jacob Mayo.

The former reality TV star, 18, announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday, November 27, sharing a black-and-white photo and writing, “I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever.”

Mayo shared photos of the proposal, which showed him surprising a blindfolded Robertson in a barn before he got down on one knee.

“Engaged!” he captioned the Instagram gallery. “Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos.”

The couple celebrated their engagement at a party with the bride-to-be’s family including her mom and dad, Korie and Willie, and big sister Sadie, who shared photos from the bash and wrote, “HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it.”

“Bella, you have always had the best heart and you’re going to be the most incredible wife,” Sadie, who’s pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Huff, concluded. “Thankful for our family growing 2021 is going to be one for the books that’s for sure.”

“Our fam is growing again,” Korie wrote on Instagram on Saturday, November 28. “@bellarobb got engaged last night to the sweetest man @jacobdmayo My baby girl all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold. From coming around for tennis, to family trips, to us all growing to love you. Together, you two are a strong, kind, fun, generous, grace-filled, bright light in the world.”

Bella, who appeared alongside her family on the popular A&E series for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017, previously dated Candace Cameron Bure‘s eldest son, Lev Bure, in 2018.