Plenty of room in this dynasty! Sadie Robertson is excited to expand her family tree after learning that her grandfather Phil Robertson has an adult daughter named Phyliss.

“The bigger the better,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 28.

Phil, 74, and his sons, Al Robertson, Jase Robertson, Willie Robertson and Jep Robertson, opened up on the Thursday, May 28, episode of his BlazeTV podcast, “Unashamed,” about discovering that he had fathered a child from a past affair.

Al, 55, explained that he and Jase, 50, received a letter “from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that Dad might be her dad.” However, Al didn’t believe that the Duck Dynasty alum had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Kay Robertson — whom he married in 1966 — because of his Christian background.

“A few days went by, and then the more I read it, the more I thought, ‘Well, this is something we need to try to figure out,’” Al explained. “My mindset was, I didn’t want to tell Mom and Dad if it wasn’t true because I didn’t want to upset them ‘cause this was a life-changing situation if it was true.”

Phil eventually received a DNA test that proved he is a “99.99 percent match” as the father of Phyliss, now 45. The professional hunter then decided to invite Phyliss to Louisana to meet him and his family.

The Robertson sons quickly welcomed Phyliss into their clan with open arms. Jase shared that he developed a fast bond with his sister.

“I fight with my family a lot but I got their back,” he explained. “I love them. I’m there for them. So I’d already made that decision. I was ready to go either way. I was gonna love her no matter what. But I was like ‘I really like her,’ which is awesome.”

Jep, 42, noted that he had “always wanted a big sister” so meeting Phyliss was “a dream come true.”

As for Sadie — who is the daughter of Korie Robertson and Willie, 48 — the former A&E star has also added another new member to the family. Sadie married her husband, Christian Huff, in November 2019.