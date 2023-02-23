Always in his heart. John Schneider revealed that his wife, Alicia Allain, has died at the age of 53.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” the Dukes of Hazzard actor, 62, wrote via Facebook on Wednesday, February 22. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief.”

The post contained two photos, one of Allain smiling and giving a thumbs up and another of the pair’s hands holding onto each other with their wedding rings front and center. An online obituary for the late filmmaker stated that she passed away on Tuesday, February 21, at her home surrounded by her family.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below,” Schneider encouraged his followers and friends. “Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

One day after announcing his wife’s passing, Schneider opened up more about the grief he was experiencing.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard [it] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he penned the heartfelt Facebook post on Thursday, February 23. “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.”

He continued: “Thank you for your thoughts, concerns and prayers. ​Continue to post the glorious photos you captured of my Smile and I changing our world and sometimes yours, one kiss at a time because those images help.”

The Smallville alum and the Maven Entertainment founder began dating in April 2015. At the time, Schneider was in the process of divorcing his second wife, Elvira “Elly” Castle. The twosome share daughter Karis. The Stand on It star was also previously married to Tawny Elaine Godin.

Schneider and Allain ended up tying the knot four years later in September 2019. Along with being his wife, Allain was also The Dukes actor’s personal and professional manager.

After being married for nearly a year, the couple appeared on Fox and Friends. In the 2020 joint interview, the duo revealed that Allain had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and was told she was “three years into a five-year shelf life.” However, the music producer shared she was in remission at the time.