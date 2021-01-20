A tough road ahead. Dustin Diamond’s battle with cancer has been very challenging so far.

“It’s not good, it’s not good at all. He’s going to be in the hospital for a while. He’s getting through his treatments now. It’s tough, it’s very hard,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up. Right now, he’s just suffering. He has his ups and downs where he’s great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain — tears. It’s such an emotional time.”

The Saved by the Bell alum, 44, has received support from loved ones throughout his journey. “Those close to him try calling him every day to try to cheer him up. He has a handful of people who are in his close circle — his girlfriend being one of them. They have no idea when he can go home,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed on January 12 that Diamond was hospitalized in Florida with an undisclosed illness. His rep revealed to Us at the time that medical staffers were “running tests on Dustin and they’re hoping to get answers soon.”

Two days later, the former child star’s team revealed that he has cancer. “At this time, we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer,” a statement posted to his Facebook page read on January 14. “Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Diamond’s rep later told Us that the actor’s diagnosis may be stage IV, but they are waiting to “confirm it with the doctors” before disclosing further details. He is currently undergoing treatments.

As of Tuesday, the source tells Us that doctors “still haven’t confirmed” whether Diamond is suffering from stage IV cancer. “We all know it is, but we’re waiting for a firm confirmation. Then from there, we can see what the future is,” the insider continues. “We’re taking it step by step, day by day. Nobody is allowed to visit him at this time. Maybe one or two people, but there’s constant COVID testing for any visitors. So, no one can really visit. He’s been communicating to his close circle via video chat.”

On the day his diagnosis news broke, Diamond’s former Saved by the Bell costars Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen took to social media to share their support. “I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this,” the Access Hollywood host, 47, wrote via Instagram, while the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, shared a pic of Diamond on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thinking of you, Dustin.”

A source told Us exclusively that the Behind the Bell author has “received all the well-wishes from his Saved by the Bell costars, and he’s been really happy hearing that stuff.”