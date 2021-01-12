Saved by the Bell’s Dustin Diamond Hospitalized With Undisclosed Illness

Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond is being treated at a Florida hospital for a mystery ailment.

The former child star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 12, that he was hospitalized this past weekend with an undisclosed illness. “The medical staff is currently running tests on Dustin and they’re hoping to get answers soon,” the 44-year-old’s rep told Us.

According to TMZ, Diamond sought treatment after “feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.” The news outlet claimed that a “biopsy” test has been conducted to test for cancer, a health issue that reportedly runs in his family.

Diamond rose to fame for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in the Saved by the Bell franchise. While the original cast has stayed in touch over the years, many of them have not spoken to the troubled star since the show wrapped in 1993.

“I haven’t talked to him in a long time,” Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November 2020. “Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me. And he’s had his journey.”

The Big Fat Liar actor was not included in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival series, which debuted in November 2020. Despite his exclusion, the sitcom offers an explanation as to why his character is absent. During the show’s homecoming episode, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) told Jessie that Screech is living “on the International Space Station” with Kevin, the robot that he previously created.

In the years since being a part of the family-friendly franchise, the California native has drawn controversy. He directed his own sex tape, Screeched – Saved by the Smell, in 2006 but later stated that he used a stunt double for the X-rated flick. He penned a tell-all memoir in 2009, titled Behind the Bell, that negatively portrayed his experience on Saved by the Bell and his former costars, many of whom slammed his accusations.

Diamond has also battled legal trouble. He served three months behind bars in 2015 after being convicted of two misdemeanors following a bar fight: carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. After his release, he was arrested in 2016 for violating the terms of his probation for taking an oxycodone pill.

Diamond was previously married to Jennifer Misner from 2009 to 2013. He was later linked to Amanda Schutz, who was arrested alongside him in the 2014 bar brawl.