Long time, no see. Elizabeth Berkley hasn’t kept in touch with Dustin Diamond despite reconnecting with the rest of her Saved by the Bell costars for a revival of the ’90s sitcom.

The actress, 48, appeared on the Tuesday, November 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where host Andy Cohen asked if Diamond, 43, would make an appearance in the new series.

“So, I don’t know if he will make an appearance,” she said. “We’ll see if there’s another season. Maybe it’s something to explore, and I haven’t talked to him in a long time.”

Berkley added, “Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me. And he’s had his journey. But really, I’ve kept more in touch with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar], Tiffani [Thiessen], Mario [Lopez] and then, from time to time, Lark [Voorhies].”

The Showgirls star also shared which cast member “got in the most trouble with the producers,” naming Diamond as a frequent culprit.

Diamond is the only main character from Saved by the Bell, which aired from 1989 to 1993, who is not reprising his role in Peacock’s revival series. The actor portrayed geeky Screech Powers throughout the Saved by the Bell franchise, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Showrunner Tracey Wigfield assured fans during the Friday, November 13, episode of the “TV’s Top 5” podcast that Screech hasn’t been forgotten in the new show.

“We talk about Screech’s character and there are little Easter eggs throughout the show of what he’s doing now, and you can find some if you look for them,” she explained. “And this season, he wasn’t tied to any of the new characters or anything. But that’s not to say it’s not open for the future, not knowing what stories will be or anything for a cameo maybe.”

Gosselaar, 46, revealed in January 2019 on WWHL that he hadn’t spoken to Diamond since 1994. “That’s funny,” Cohen, 52, said at the time, to which the Pitch alum replied, “It’s the truth! I mean, I’m not making anything up.”

Diamond — who has encountered a string of legal issues over the years — faced tension with his former costars when he published a tell-all book titled Behind the Bell in 2009. The stand-up comedian later claimed the book — which made allegations about his castmates’ sex lives and alleged drug use — was written by a ghost writer.

Gosselaar denied the book’s claims during an interview with HuffPost Live in 2014. “Everything I’ve heard about his book is it is negative,” the Mixed-ish actor said at the time. “I don’t remember those things. My experience on the show was very positive.”

Diamond later apologized to his costars during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in 2016.

“I will say, guys, I think you’re fantastic,” he said at the time. “I’m sorry that this has taken advantage of me — the book and other situations. But I’m sure that you’ve experienced downfalls as well in your time, and I’m still loving you guys.”

All 10 episodes of the new Saved by the Bell debut on Peacock on Wednesday, November 25.