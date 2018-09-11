Daily Roundup

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives a First Look at the ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

By
Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham
Actors Jason Statham (L) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attend Universal Pictures' "Furious 7" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Burt Reynolds Cremated in Florida Days After Passing (RADAR Online)

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Reveals She Suffered Miscarriages (Star Magazine)

Blake Lively Roasts Ryan Reynolds on Their Wedding Anniversary (OK! Magazine)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives a First Look at the ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!