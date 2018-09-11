Burt Reynolds Cremated in Florida Days After Passing (RADAR Online)

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Reveals She Suffered Miscarriages (Star Magazine)

Blake Lively Roasts Ryan Reynolds on Their Wedding Anniversary (OK! Magazine)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives a First Look at the ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!